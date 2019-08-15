'Why were they outside?' ask parents of teen who died after practice in extreme heat

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The parents of a student who died on the hottest day so far this year want to know how the tragedy happened.
16-year-old Imani Bell passed out at Elite Scholars Academy in Clayton County on Tuesday.
[READ MORE: High school basketball player dies after practice in extreme heat, sources say]
The high school basketball player died after participating in practice Tuesday during extreme heat, sources tell Channel 2 Action News. She was running when the heat index was more than 100 degrees.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fiancé arrested after body of missing teen found in DeKalb County woods
- Woman who got out of car after argument hit by driver on I-20
- Two women visiting Atlanta say they found camera in Airbnb bedroom
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke with Bell's parents Thursday afternoon.
"She was a go-getter, very smart. Whatever she wanted, she went out for it," mom Dorian Bell said.
"Why were they outside?" dad Eric Bell said. "Heat index was too high, temperature above 100."
Hear their message to other parents, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}