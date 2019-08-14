Clayton County students mourning loss of classmate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Schools announced the death of an Elite Scholars Academy student.
The school district announced the student's death late Wednesday night.
"We are very saddened by the loss of one of our students this evening. The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body," officials with the district said in a statement.
We're working to learn details of the circumstances of the student's death for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The district said grief counselors and a crisis team are at the school to provide support today.
TRENDING STORIES
- Todd Chrisley, wife indicted by federal grand jury on tax evasion charges
- Former Lyft driver accused of scamming disabled woman out of thousands arrested
- Once again, Uga is declared college football's top mascot
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}