Woman who got out of car after argument hit by driver on I-20

A woman is in the hospital after police say she got out of a car during an argument while on Interstate 20 in Atlanta.
According to Atlanta police, the woman had been arguing with people in a car and demanded to be let out on the shoulder of the interstate around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The other people in the car begged her to get back inside, but she walked in lanes of traffic, prompting drivers to call 911. Police said she then walked along the HW Holmes ramp and crossed back into traffic and was hit by a driver getting off the interstate.
The driver stayed on the scene.
The woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with critical head trauma, police said.
We're working to learn updates on her condition and will bring you any new information on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES
- High school basketball player dies after practice in extreme heat, sources say
- Two women visiting Atlanta say they found camera in Airbnb bedroom
- Mother says pre-K student was dropped off at wrong bus stop
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}