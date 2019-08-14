  • Mother says pre-K student was dropped off at wrong bus stop

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County mother says a school bus driver dropped off her 4-year-old son at the wrong bus stop. Thankfully, a stranger found the boy and brought him home, but now the mother wants answers.

    Vanessa Ibarra broke down in tears when she told Channel 2's Audrey Washington what happened.

    "(crying) I was one lucky mom."

    Ibarra said her son, Dominic, finally started pre-K at Huie Elementary on Monday.

    Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows Dominic as he boards the bus. Ibarra expected him to be dropped back off at the Hendrix Drive bus stop, but she says by the time 2:50 p.m. rolled around, he was nowhere to be found.

    Clayton County schools sent Channel 2 a statement that said:

    "Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an incident involving a student being dropped off at the wrong bus stop earlier in the week. As the district continues to gather information relative to this incident, we are addressing this matter internally and appropriately"
     

