Mother says pre-K student was dropped off at wrong bus stop

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County mother says a school bus driver dropped off her 4-year-old son at the wrong bus stop. Thankfully, a stranger found the boy and brought him home, but now the mother wants answers.
Vanessa Ibarra broke down in tears when she told Channel 2's Audrey Washington what happened.
"(crying) I was one lucky mom."
Ibarra said her son, Dominic, finally started pre-K at Huie Elementary on Monday.
Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows Dominic as he boards the bus. Ibarra expected him to be dropped back off at the Hendrix Drive bus stop, but she says by the time 2:50 p.m. rolled around, he was nowhere to be found.
Hear how a complete stranger stepped in to help, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
Clayton County schools sent Channel 2 a statement that said:
"Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an incident involving a student being dropped off at the wrong bus stop earlier in the week. As the district continues to gather information relative to this incident, we are addressing this matter internally and appropriately"
"I asked what are you doing with my son and she goes, he was wandering down the street."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 14, 2019
CAN YOU IMAGINE?
A Clayton Co. mom says a school bus driver dropped off her 4 year old at the WRONG BUS STOP and a stranger found him!
Hear from the mom and the school district, at 4.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WThHnRRx5E
TRENDING STORIES
- Reality TV stars Todd, Julie Chrisley turn themselves in on federal charges
- Chris Watts case: A year after brutal murders, scars linger for loved ones, cops
- Once again, Uga is declared college football's top mascot
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}