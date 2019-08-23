0 BREAKING: Several students sickened after eating candy at middle school

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - Several middle school students in Butts County got sick after eating candy at school Friday, officials said.

The incident happened at Henderson Middle School.

Officials said they believe the candy had THC in it.

Several students went to the school nurse saying they felt sick. One student was taken to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

All of the other students are stable and didn't need to be taken to a hospital.

EMTs were on the scene to monitor the students.

Parents who reached out to Channel 2 Action News said they were informed about the incident through a robocall.

The Butts County Sheriff's Department released a statement on its Facebook page.

"The administration of Henderson Middle School was alerted to a situation where several students ingested an unknown substance that caused them to become ill. The parents of all students who were affected have been contacted. The safety and security of our students is of the utmost importance. We are working diligently alongside our public safety partners to collect the substance and provide treatment to students who were affected."

The sheriff's office also released photos of the candy, which they said looks "like a Fruity Pebble with a hard texture."

Officials urged parents to contact 911 if they find the candy in their child's possession.

School officials said parents have been informed and the school is restricting movement on campus.

