4 puppies discovered in west Georgia ditch

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A group of puppies were recently discovered in a west Georgia ditch.

Now, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for their owners.

Cpl. Jon Henderson with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office found the four puppies in a ditch on Mountain View Loop in Buchanan.

It is unclear how long the puppies were in the ditch before being found.

The department said it hoped the puppies weren’t just thrown out.

Anyone who recognizes the puppies is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

