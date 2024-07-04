Man charged with murdering his dad after standoff with Georgia deputies

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been arrested and charged with murdering his father early Thursday morning.

On Thursday at 3 a.m., Lee County deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home on Smithville Road in Leesburg.

When they arrived, deputies heard gunfire coming from the home and then a standoff began. Eventually, the shooter, identified as 47-year-old Tommy Clinton Jones came out of the home and was then arrested.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined that Jones murdered his father, 69-year-old Tommy Lee Jones.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The son is being charged with one count of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the death of his father.

Jones has been booked into Lee County Jail.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to provide tips to the GBI. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

77-year-old man has run the Peachtree Road Race 36 times, but this time in memory of his son

©2024 Cox Media Group