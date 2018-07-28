4 killed, including child, in multivehicle wreck in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Four people were killed in a multivehicle wreck Friday evening in Bartow County.
Police said a Toyota Avalon didn't stop at a stop sign at Towe Chapel Road and GA140, hitting an 2004 Ford F-150 pickup.
the four people inside the Avalon were killed in the incident.
The Georgia State Patrol identified them as Shannon Hartsfield, 41, of Cartersville, Nancy Evans, 53, of Acworth, Richie Willis, 36, of Adairsville, and a male Juvenile, 6.
Three people in the pickup truck we taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
