4 arrested for street racing in Gwinnett County, police say 1 tried to run over an officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police arrested four people in connection with a street racing event on Saturday.

On Oct. 26, officers responded to the intersection of Oakland Road and Cruse Road near Lawrenceville after reports of numerous cars blocking the road so that other cars could do burnouts and set items on fire.

When police approached the intersection, they were able to block the escape routes of the cars that were blocking the road.

When officers arrived, people ran away on foot and drove away.

Officers were able to catch several people who were running and used stop sticks to disable several vehicles.

When officers were placing people under arrest, they heard the engine of a car speeding toward them.

Officers yelled at the car to stop, but the driver tried to hit an officer as he drove from the scene.

That officer was able to move out of the way of the car and police were able to throw stop sticks under the tires as it passed them.

The tires of the 2021 Honda Accord were deflated by the stop sticks and police chased the car until it crashed off the side of the road.

The driver of that car, Jared Sorto Rodriguez, 18, was found hiding nearby in bushes and was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and several other charges related to street racing.

Besides Rodriguez, police arrested Luis Garcia-Roque, 19, Fatima Busto-Arcos, 21, and Shamiah Carter, 18.

Two other people were cited and released at the scene.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

