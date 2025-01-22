34-year-old metro Atlanta man charged with murder after body found on embankment

RINGGOLD, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man after a woman was found dead Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m. a person walking in the area near South Chickamauga Creek off Emberson Drive in Ringgold found a woman’s body down the embankment.

The woman was later identified as 37-year-old Jamie Lauren Wiley of Ringgold. Authorities identified the victim through her fingerprints.

According to the GBI, Wiley was a victim of a homicide.

On Monday, around 6:30 p.m., Joseph Shannon Mays, 34, of Locust Grove, was identified as the suspect in the case.

He was arrested and charged with one count of malice murder.

Mays was booked into the Catoosa County Jail. No bond has been set.

