3 generations of same SC family among 5 killed in fiery crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC — Three generations of one SC family were among 5 killed in a fiery crash last week.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a BMW was traveling south on St. Helena Island at around 10:30 p.m. May 29 when the driver tried to pass a Toyota pickup truck that was also going south. The BMW hit a Honda traveling north, causing the BMW to overturn and catch fire.

The four people in the BMW and the Honda driver all died at the scene, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the dead as Mary Seabrook, 46; Tiera Seabrook, 31, Jay’Ceon Perry, 4; Henry Watson, 31; and Raymone Dagin, 26. It’s unclear who was driving the BMW.

Family members said on a GoFundMe set up to help the victims that Mary and Tiera Seabrook were mother and daughter. Perry was Mary Seabrook’s grandson and Tiera Seabrook’s nephew.

“Our lives will never be the same without them,” family members wrote. “While we cannot take away an ounce of the pain felt from this loss, we humbly request whatever financial support you can provide to help this family.”

St. Helena Island is about 50 miles from Savannah.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

