3 facing child molestation charge after search warrant at east GA home

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — An ongoing sexual assault investigation led to the arrests of three people in east Georgia.

On Tuesday, Burke County deputies conducted a search warrant at a home on McCoy Church Road as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

According to Burke County officials, investigators were following allegations of a child being sexually assaulted at the home.

Tommy Lynn Gilliam, 55, and Amanda Charlene Wilkes, 43, were arrested at the home. Investigators also identified and arrested Mark Aaron Snell, 55, due to his involvement in the case.

BCSO said that due to the sensitive nature of the case and to protect the victim’s identity, no other details regarding the child’s age or identity will be released.

The trio is charged with the following:

Gilliam:

Trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude

Aggravated child molestation

Aggravated sodomy

Enticing a child for indecent purposes

Cruelty to children (2nd degree)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a controlled substance

Wilkes:

Child molestation

Cruelty to children (2nd degree)

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a controlled substance

Snell:

Child molestation

All three suspects were booked into the Burke County Detention Center. As the investigation is active and ongoing, more charges are pending.

