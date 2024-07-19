20 year old arrested after shooting 55-year-old man during argument in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting

On Thursday, just before 1 a.m., officers were called out to a person shot call on Saint Johns Avenue Southwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 55-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police detained a 20-year-old suspect at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police identified him as Zachary Hosch.

Investigators said the victim and suspect were in an argument that escalated to a shooting.

Hosch was charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm during the commission of felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Donald Trump accepts nomination for 2024 presidential election, again

©2024 Cox Media Group