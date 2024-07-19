20 year old arrested after shooting 55-year-old man during argument in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting
On Thursday, just before 1 a.m., officers were called out to a person shot call on Saint Johns Avenue Southwest.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers arrived at the scene to find a 55-year-old man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Police detained a 20-year-old suspect at the scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Widow says she’s facing $90K water bill after county came out to fix broken water pipes
- ‘Totally duping the public:’ Butcher’s blind test reveals some chain restaurants swapping steaks
- Trump shooter had photos of Fani Willis, Biden, other lawmakers on phone
Police identified him as Zachary Hosch.
Investigators said the victim and suspect were in an argument that escalated to a shooting.
Hosch was charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm during the commission of felony.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group