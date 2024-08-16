2 men arrested for stealing construction equipment in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police have arrested two people for stealing construction equipment.

In June, the Brookhaven Police Department opened an investigation into the theft of construction equipment in the 2700 block of Buford Hwy.

The Brookhaven Criminal Investigations Unit conducted an extensive investigation over the past several months that spanned across multiple jurisdictions throughout Georgia.

During the investigation, they were able to identify two of the involved offenders.

On Wednesday, detectives took the two men into custody and they face the following charges:

Margarito Amaya-Zalasar of Atlanta, Georgia

Theft by Taking (Felony)

Retail Theft Fencing (Felony)

Juan Torres-Tello of Atlanta, Georgia

Theft by Taking (Felony)

Retail Theft Fencing (Felony)

The investigation is ongoing.

