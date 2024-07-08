2 men arrested after major drug bust in Cook County

COOK COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are behind bars in connection to drug trafficking.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said last month, the GBI, the FBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Hahira Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol arrested Shyiem Marquon Banks, 28, and Roderick Dion Collins, 36.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This was following a joint investigation into drug trafficking in Adel, Georgia.

Authorities searched the home of Collins and Banks on June 28, which led to the seizure of 210 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.2 pounds of suspected marijuana, 13 grams of suspected alpha-PVP (Flakka/bath salts), over 90 suspected oxycodone tablets, and two guns.

The GBI said Banks faces several charges including three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI said Collins is being charged with two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both men were taken to the Cook County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta police searching for McDonald's theft suspect On June 29th, 2024, at approximately 8:27AM, officers responded to the McDonald's located at 2091 Metropolitan Parkway SW in reference to a business robbery.

©2024 Cox Media Group