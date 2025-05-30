2 GA players win hundreds of thousands in lottery jackpot

ATLANTA — A couple of Georgia Lottery players won a tidy sum by hitting the jackpot on Wednesday.

A player won the $150,000 jackpot in the Fantasy 5 drawing.

That person bought the winning ticket at Publix, 7525 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs.

The player’s ticket matched all five numbers: 03-28-31-35-36.

A second player, a Hiram resident, hit the jackpot for $130,635 playing Quadruple Win Quick Win with a ticket bought on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Quick Win games are instant play, instant win games that share a rolling progressive jackpot. Tickets are available at Georgia Lottery retailers and online.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Proceeds from Fantasy 5 and Quick Win benefit education in the state of Georgia, just like all Georgia Lottery games.

