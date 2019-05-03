  • 2 found dead at Buckhead apartment complex in apparent murder-suicide

    ATLANTA - Two people were found dead at a Buckhead apartment complex Friday morning. Police told Channel 2 Action News the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

    Officers were called to the Berkshire Howell Mill in the 1900 block of Howell Mill Road just before 7 a.m.

    “At this time, it appears one party may have killed the other before taking their own life,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement. “Homicide investigators have responded and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

    Their identities haven’t been released.

