2 found dead at Buckhead apartment complex in apparent murder-suicide

ATLANTA - Two people were found dead at a Buckhead apartment complex Friday morning. Police told Channel 2 Action News the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.
Officers were called to the Berkshire Howell Mill in the 1900 block of Howell Mill Road just before 7 a.m.
“At this time, it appears one party may have killed the other before taking their own life,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement. “Homicide investigators have responded and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Their identities haven’t been released.
