‘Unusual’: 2 deputies accused of theft at Georgia sheriff’s office

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies are under arrest at a north Georgia sheriff’s office, both accused of stealing from the department.

“It is quite unusual,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Both now-former Towns County staff were not new recruits. The GBI charged former Major Johnny McCoy and former Sgt. Andrew Glass with theft for items flagged as missing during a recent audit.

The circumstances around the audit were routine, with the examination a normal part of any sheriff’s office change of leadership.

However, the situation that prompted that audit was the replacement of suspended Sheriff Kenneth Henderson, himself indicted for violation of oath and other charges.

With Henderson suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp, Sheriff Anthony Coleman took over leadership in the office. The audit was performed by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office amidst this change of leadership.

Glass is accused of stealing two guns from the sheriff’s office inventory.

“During the course of the investigation we were able to recover one of the missing weapons and that led to the officer’s arrest,” Hosey told Channel 2 Action News.

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that some items, including a missing firearm, had been recovered.

In previous announcements related to the audit, Towns County deputies said items were also missing from evidence.

Now Glass and McCoy face theft charges, as well as charges of violating their oaths of office.

Glass was terminated last week and faces theft by conversion, violation of oath of office and making false statement charges.

McCoy, who worked as a surveillance officer for a court accountability program. In his role, McCoy was required to perform home visits as part of his normal duties.

Channel 2 Action News learned from records that he was put under investigation at the request of a judge.

“Potential theft was taking place and I’m sure that potentially has to do with activity and reporting of that activity because they’re getting paid for that work,” Hosey said.

McCoy faces charges of theft by deception, making false statements and violating his oath of office.

On Wednesday afternoon, Coleman released a video statement on the arrests, aimed at assuring the community breaking the law would not be tolerated in his office.

“I want to assure you that these actions are not the way that sometimes the public sees it. It does not involve every officer here,” Coleman said. “There are a lot of great officers here and they deserve that recognition.”

Coleman said both deputies were terminated at the times of their arrests.

