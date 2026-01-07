Ex-deputy, sheriff’s office official charged with theft

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Two employees at a north Georgia sheriff’s office were arrested and charged with theft on Tuesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested former Sergeant Andrew Glass and former Major Johnny McCoy in unrelated cases.

The GBI says Glass was arrested as part of an investigation into two guns missing from the Towns County Sheriff’s Office’s gun inventory that began last month.

The sheriff’s office says Glass was terminated last week and that the gun has since been recovered.

He was charged with theft by conversion, violation of oath of office and false statements.

Towns County jail records show that Glass has been released from custody on a $5,000 bond.

GBI agents say they have been investigating McCoy since July.

They say they were requested by Enotah Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Joy Parks to investigate an allegation of theft in an accountability court program.

McCoy was working as a surveillance officer for the program. Part of his duties required home visits.

A review of those home visits led to “discrepancies,” which led the judge to reach out to the GBI.

McCoy is facing charges of theft by deception, violation of oath of office and three counts of false statements. He is being booked into the Union County Jail.

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office says McCoy was terminated on Tuesday at the time of his arrest.

