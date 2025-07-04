2 critically injured after car crashes into vacant gas station

Two people are in critical condition after a car caught on fire Friday morning.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue crews responded around 2 a.m. to reports of a car that crashed into a vacant gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy.

When they arrived, they found two people trapped inside the car. Both the driver and passenger were removed and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say they are working to determine what led to the crash and what caused the car to catch fire.

