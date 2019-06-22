2 arrests made after string of Asian restaurant robberies; police say more to come

ATLANTA - Police have made two arrests in the violent Asian restaurant robberies Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on for the past couple of weeks.
In many of the cases, victims were pistol-whipped. Sometimes, victims were followed home from their businesses and then assaulted and robbed. Police said, in total, there have been around 20 robberies targeting the Asian community.
Emmanuel Rakestraw, 26, and Earnest Sims, 19, have been arrested in connection with the crimes.
Rakestraw is charged in connection with one Gwinnett County case, but police said they are investigating his involvement with others in the county and other counties across the metro.
Sims was arrested in DeKalb County.
We're speaking one-on-one with police who say more arrests and charges are expected to come, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
