Same crew robs 7 Asian restaurants across metro, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a crew of robbers targeting Asian restaurants across the metro.
Seven locations across three counties have been hit and police say in at least two of the cases, the suspects pistol whipped female employees.
Police said in every one of these cases, the robberies happened at closing time.
At the Hong Kong Buffet, employees had a back door open because they were taking out the trash and cleaning up. They said that's when the robbers burst in and walked through the kitchen, pointing guns at everyone.
