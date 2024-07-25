2 arrested for tossing puppies out of a car, abandoning them at Georgia church

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in Haralson County after abandoning puppies at a church earlier this month.

Deputies say they were called by a member of Journey Fellowship Church to report that someone abandoned some puppies at the church.

Investigators were able to find security video of the puppies being tossed out of the car and abandoned.

They were able to identify the car and the people involved had them both come to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed.

The passenger, 56-year-old John Williams, and driver, 49-year-old Marie Crowder, were both arrested and charged with four counts of cruelty to animals and one count of abandonment of animals.

The Haralson County Animal Shelter was able to rescue the four German Shepherd Mix puppies that are between three and four months old.

You can adopt one of them by calling the shelter at 770-646-6622.

