‘Branded’ human trafficking victim escaped by telling driver to take her to police instead of client

GROVETOWN, Ga. — A human trafficking victim is safe after police said a man held her against her will for several months at his Georgia home.

On Tuesday, at 4 p.m., a 31-year-old woman walked into the Grovetown police station. She told officers that she had been a victim of human trafficking and was held against her will for several months while being taken to other cities around Georgia where she was forced into prostitution.

She told police that she had been held against her will for the last two weeks at a home on Grove Landing Drive. The victim said she was taken to Grovetown by the suspect, Joe Lewis Hills, Jr, 36, where he originally picked up her in Macon. The victim alleges the man took her to Savannah and then back to Grovetown.

According to the victim, Hills physically abused her, including choking her to the point of unconsciousness, and “branding” her body. The victim told police that Hills threatened to hurt her if she did not continue to work as a prostitute, both in the home and away from it.

On Tuesday, she told Hills that she had a ‘john’ to meet and called for a ride-sharing service. Once the driver picked her up, she told them to take her to the police station.

Grovetown officials used tag readers, to verify the victim’s timeline. Investigators were able to verify her claims and learned that the victim was part of a larger human trafficking ring with ties around Georgia.

While the victim was talking to investigators, authorities said Hills repeatedly called and texted her. The victim was taken to the hospital for examination.

Investigators were able to set up a video of Hills’ home and noticed him leaving, at which time police conducted a traffic stop and arrested him.

Authorities executed a search warrant on the home and found more evidence to support the victim’s claims. Officials also found several drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and two guns.

GPD learned that Hills was on federal probation for two previous bank robberies.

Hills was booked into the Columbia County Detention Center on charges of tracking persons for sexual servitude, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges and arrests pending as others involved are identified.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any cases involving human trafficking is urged to contact the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.

