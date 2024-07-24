Complaints about several DeKalb stores leads to discovery of $100K worth of fake checks, fugitive

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several convenience stores were the subject of neighborhood complaints about possible drug activity led to the arrest of multiple people.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Tuesday night, DeKalb County police, along with ATF, went to multiple stores after receiving several complaints of drug activity and guns.
The stores included the Shell on Hillandale Drive, the Food Mart on Fairington Road, the Chevron on Covington Highway, the Amoco on Redan Road, and the Chevron on Glenwood Road.
Authorities made four felony and two misdemeanor arrests.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward identified as owner of popular Buckhead seafood restaurant
- Hundreds of Clayton County classrooms don’t have teachers days before school starts back
- Delta apologizes, promises 10,000 SkyMiles to customers impacted by outages
During the investigation, agents seized three guns, weed and more than $100,000 in fraudulent checks. DKPD said a federal fugitive wanted nationwide was arrested along with a stolen vehicle he had taken in another state.
At this time, police are not releasing the names of the suspects as the investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group