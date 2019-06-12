DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County community is dealing with a terrible situation: A teenager is accused of killing his friend after an argument over a video game controller.
Channel 2 Action News learned Gabriel Martinez Cruz, 16, allegedly killed his friend, Gonzalo Lamar Gonzalez-Abara, 17, at the Lakeside Mobile Home Park off Bankhead Highway in Lithia Springs around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
There were several kids inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned the teen suspect was arrested and charged with malice murder and tampering with evidence.
