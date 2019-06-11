  • Boil water advisory in effect for part of Cobb County

    A boil water advisory is in effect for several neighborhoods in Cobb County after a water main break.

    The water main break happened to a line on Maner Road and Plant Atkinson Road. The advisory is for Cobb Water System customers south of Windy Hill and Macland roads. 

    Crews made repairs to the line around 8 a.m., but the advisory wil be in effect for at least 24 hours. There will be further tests to determine when it will be lifted.

