Boil water advisory in effect for part of Cobb County

A boil water advisory is in effect for several neighborhoods in Cobb County after a water main break.
The water main break happened to a line on Maner Road and Plant Atkinson Road. The advisory is for Cobb Water System customers south of Windy Hill and Macland roads.
Crews made repairs to the line around 8 a.m., but the advisory wil be in effect for at least 24 hours. There will be further tests to determine when it will be lifted.
[RELATED: What to do (and what not to do) during a boil water advisory]
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}