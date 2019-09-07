14 injured in wreck involving MARTA bus, 2 cars in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - A wreck involving a MARTA bus and two other vehicles left 14 people complaining of injuries Friday night, authorities said.
The incident happened about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Delowe Drive and Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, Atlanta police said. MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said the two cars "got into an accident, and one of the cars hit a bus."
Two people in one of the cars were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. On the bus, 12 passengers complained of neck and back pain and are being treated at the scene by Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department paramedics.
No other details on the crash have been released. An investigation is ongoing.
Early Friday, a MARTA bus was involved in a deadly crash in Palmetto, AJC.com previously reported. The Georgia State Patrol said a man was killed when his pickup truck crossed the center lane on Roosevelt Highway and collided with the bus.
There were no passengers on the bus, and the driver was taken to Atlanta Medical Center after suffering injuries to his lower extremities, authorities said.
