SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they raided a chop shop in South Fulton County and found nearly 30 stolen cars and hundreds of car parts.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway was on Burton Drive, where police have been investigating since January. South Fulton County has been dealing with a rash of stolen cars and break-ins recently.
Holloway spoke to South Fulton County police about the raid.
We're working to learn how many people were arrested and the charges they face, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
8 month long investigation. 27 stolen cars.— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) September 6, 2019
Hundreds of stolen parts.
A chop shop violating several codes.
1 arrest and more to come.
I'm live at noon with the latest on this investigation in the City of South Fulton. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/vSsv9ahhtW
