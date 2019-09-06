  • Hunter makes massive score: Record-breaking alligator

    By: Berndt Petersen

    QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. - It was the find of a lifetime for one local hunter. The. All. Time. Record. Gator. For. Georgia.

    The hunter from Meriwether County traveled to Quitman County, Georgia, near the Alabama border this weekend to hunt for alligators.

    And he got more than he bargained for: a 14 1/2-foot, 700-pound alligator. 

    It set a new record for Georgia. 

