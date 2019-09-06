Hunter makes massive score: Record-breaking alligator

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. - It was the find of a lifetime for one local hunter. The. All. Time. Record. Gator. For. Georgia.
The hunter from Meriwether County traveled to Quitman County, Georgia, near the Alabama border this weekend to hunt for alligators.
And he got more than he bargained for: a 14 1/2-foot, 700-pound alligator.
It set a new record for Georgia.
We're talking to the man who got the gator and how it took 6 hours to bring it in, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Metro area man goes hunting, catches dinosaur. 4pm pic.twitter.com/Qgc3zg7hmP— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) September 6, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}