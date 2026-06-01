120 day road closure in Clayton County starts

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can expect delays due to a road closure at Valley Hill Rd from Autumn Dr to the intersection of Battle Creek Rd and Tara Blvd. The road will be closed for 120 days starting on Mon., June 1 to Tues., Sept. 29.

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Traffic control signage will be in place to safely guide drivers around the work zone. Residents and businesses within the work area will still have access to homes, mail and package delivery, emergency services, and trash collection.

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Detours will direct traffic down Valley Hill Rd to Tara Blvd where travelers will be able to access Battle Creek Rd by following SR-138 and Jonesboro Rd. Drivers on Battle Creek Rd will be able to access Valley Hill Rd by turning left onto Tara Blvd and then right onto Valley Hill Rd.

For more information about Clayton County Transportation and Development, access https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/transportation-and-development/.

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