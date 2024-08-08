11-year-old from Athens seeks funding to go to national baseball tournament

ATHENS, Ga. — An 11-year-old baseball player from Georgia is asking for help getting to a national baseball tournament in Florida.

Brylan Freeman, who is from Athens, said he has only been playing baseball for two years but he is already receiving national recognition.

Freeman is in sixth grade and was picked to the all-star team for his local little league. At one of his games, he was playing so well that he was invited to play in the All-American League, which is a youth league for skilled players.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, Freeman is asking for help to get to the Under 11 World Series in Florida.

Freeman says he is thankful for any funding he receives.

To donate to Brylan, click here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Delta passengers sue airline over tech outage cancellations

©2024 Cox Media Group