10 years after saving little sister, Georgia teen starts college on scholarship

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia teen whose heroic actions nearly a decade ago saved her little sister's life started college this week on a full scholarship.
In 2010, Anaiah Rucker was walking her little sister to the school bus when a truck headed right for them.
Rucker, then just 10 years old, pushed her sister to safety. She lost her own leg in the process and almost didn't survive.
After her heroic actions, Rucker ended up on the reality show "Extreme Makeover: Home Editon" -- and was gifted a full scholarship to Berry College.
