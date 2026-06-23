10 tornadoes confirmed as storms moved through Georgia last week

ATLANTA — As storms moved through Georgia last week, officials have confirmed 10 tornadoes.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz was live on Channel 2 on Thursday night as tornado warnings were issued in Meriwether, Putnam and Upson counties.

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A series of 10 EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Georgia on Thursday night.

Nitz says the peak winds were 95 miles per hour.

There were no deaths or injuries attributed to the tornadoes.

The next morning, two people died and two more were injured in Putnam County when a tree fell and crushed a pickup truck.

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