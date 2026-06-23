Sex trafficking operation worked out of abandoned apartment in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors are shaken after learning about a sex trafficking investigation at their Marietta apartment complex.

“Honestly, I just think it’s scary … it’s like a lot of little girls in my building,” one neighbor said.

The neighbor says he noticed girls who seemed out of place, LIVE on Channel 2 Action news at 5:00 p.m.

Marietta police said girls were being trafficked from an abandoned unit on Franklin Gateway, according to an arrest warrant.

Police said the suspect was on probation and had removed his ankle monitoring device.

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