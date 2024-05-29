1 dead, 3 injured after Audi driver crashes into Ford Explorer on I-20, I-285

ATLANTA — One person died and three others were injured after a car crash on Interstate 20 eastbound and Interstate 285 interchange.

The crash happened just after midnight on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police say a 2005 Ford Explorer was stopped on the side of the interstate when a driver in a 2013 Audi A4 crashed into it.

The crash killed the Audi driver and caused “significant damage” to both cars, police said. The driver’s name has not been released.

Grady EMS paramedics took three of the five men who were inside the SUV to the hospital. Police have not released any information on their current conditions.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

15-year-old boy shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta

©2024 Cox Media Group