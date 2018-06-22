0 'Dancing doctor' says she was being 'safe,' patient consented

ATLANTA - A Georgia doctor, whose medical license was suspended after she was accused by patients of recording music videos during surgeries without their consent, says she was “safe” and the patients in her videos had agreed to participate.

“The videos were pre-consented, staged, and done at a safe interval,” Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte told ABC News in an exclusive interview. “Many [of the videos], most of them [were recorded] after the fact, during recovery, which was planned by me and the patient. So I would like everyone to understand that.”

The state medical board suspended Davis-Boutte's license this month after it said the board-certified dermatologist’s actions were "a threat to the public health, safety and welfare."

In multiple videos obtained by ABC News, Davis-Boutte and her staff could be seen singing and dancing as she operates on patients. The videos were posted to YouTube but have since been deleted.

As a physician in the state of Georgia, Davis-Boutte had been allowed to perform surgeries in her office-based setting.

Davis-Boutte is being sued by several patients who allege that their liposuctions and lifts went terribly wrong..In her interview with ABC News, she declined to comment on specifics regarding lawsuits.

