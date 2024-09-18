Suspected gang members arrested in deadly shooting of GA woman

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — The Meriwether County Sheriff says authorities have arrested at least nine men in connection with the shooting death of a woman inside her home, in March of 2023.

Authorities say numerous shots were fired during the drive-by shooting outside the home.

One penetrated the house, and struck Kim Harvey-Pollard in the head as she was sleeping in her bed.

She died several days later.

“This was a senseless act of violence that was committed in our rural community,” Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said.

Sheriff’s investigators and other law enforcement agencies executed search warrants on Friday, September 13.

They seized evidence from suspects and took them into custody.

The sheriff said the investigation revealed evidence that could be linked to other crimes by suspected gang members.

He said those arrested will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“This is going to send a strong message to our young people in our community that this will not be tolerated,” Smith said.

