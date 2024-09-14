Central GA sheriff’s department solves year-old homicide investigation

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Department says they have made arrests in a March 2023 homicide.

While the sheriff’s department did not release any details about the suspect, they provided the intimate details surrounding the incident.

Deputies say on March 19, 2023 just before midnight, MCSO deputies responded to 110 Tuskegee Lane, Manchester, Ga. in reference to a house being shot multiple times.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned a 46-year-old victim, Kim Harvey-Pollard, was shot while laying in bed and did not survive.

On Friday, alongside multiple agencies, the MCSO say they served multiple search and arrest warrants, resulting in multiple arrests of suspects and evidence.

“These arrests are related to criminal street gang activity and the senseless murder of Kim Harvey-Pollard,” Sheriff Chuck Smith said. “Our agency along with other supporting agencies will hold a press conference to be announced this upcoming week. Notification of the date and time will be announced through our public information office.”

