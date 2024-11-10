Suspect arrested in the shooting death of central GA man found inside home

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested a suspect involved in the shooting death of a man in September.

On Sept. 11 just before noon, the Dublin Police Department was dispatched and responded to a home in the 400 block of Jones Village Lane in Laurens County in reference to a shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found Cortez Hicks, 35, of Dublin inside of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hicks was taken to the hospital where he later died.

TRENDING STORIES:

This week, 18-year-old Quentin Vanteryll Gibson of Dublin was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the death of Hicks.

Gibson was booked into the Laurens County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group