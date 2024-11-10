Georgia

Suspect arrested in the shooting death of central GA man found inside home

By WSBTV.com News Staff

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested a suspect involved in the shooting death of a man in September.

On Sept. 11 just before noon, the Dublin Police Department was dispatched and responded to a home in the 400 block of Jones Village Lane in Laurens County in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Cortez Hicks, 35, of Dublin inside of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hicks was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This week, 18-year-old Quentin Vanteryll Gibson of Dublin was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the death of Hicks.

Gibson was booked into the Laurens County Jail.

