Suspect arrested in connection to missing 3-year-old GA boy killed in hit-and-run

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested for his involvement in a hit-and-run that led to the death of a three-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, at 7:20 p.m., John Paul Battle Jr. turned himself over to the Bibb County investigators.

Battle faces charges of homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.

The charges stem from a collision that occurred Monday around 4 a.m. Bibb County dispatch received a call about a crash on Riverside Drive, south of North Crest Boulevard.

Simultaneously, Bibb County deputies were called to a hotel in the 3900 block of Riverside Drive regarding a missing person. While investigating, deputies found the missing person nearby unresponsive. The missing person was identified as a three-year-old boy.

Investigators said the child had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

Battle was booked into the Bibb County jail. The incident remains under investigation.

