Speeding down I-75 gets man caught for trafficking meth with massive amount of drugs in his car

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is facing a laundry list of charges after deputies found illegal drugs in his car.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Tuesday, around 8:15 p.m., Crisp County deputies said they spotted a blue Honda CR-V speeding on Georgia 401 and Interstate 75 near mile marker 104.
According to Crisp County deputies, while they were conducting the traffic stop, there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Deputies said they also noticed an open container of alcohol in the cup holder.
The driver, Frederick Davies, 47, of Acworth, did not have a valid license, authorities said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GA woman got sick on a cruise. Now, she’s stuck in the Dominican Republic on life support
- 19 arrested, several on the run after suspects found trafficking heroin, cocaine in Spalding County
- Woman accused of pointing gun, flipping off driver to ‘let her know she can’t drive’ on GA 400
Once deputies searched the car, they found several illegal drugs.
Davies was arrested and booked into the Crisp County Detention Center with the following charges:
- Speeding
- Driving with license suspended
- DUI- less safe
- Open container
- Seven counts of identification fraud
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
- Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) with the intent to distribute
- Possession of Psilocybin with the intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (felony)
- Possession of THC edibles with the intent to distribute
- Possession of THC oil with the intent to distribute
- Possession of Schedule II with the intent to distribute
- Possession of Heroin
- Pills not in the original container
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group