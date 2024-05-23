Speeding down I-75 gets man caught for trafficking meth with massive amount of drugs in his car

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is facing a laundry list of charges after deputies found illegal drugs in his car.

On Tuesday, around 8:15 p.m., Crisp County deputies said they spotted a blue Honda CR-V speeding on Georgia 401 and Interstate 75 near mile marker 104.

According to Crisp County deputies, while they were conducting the traffic stop, there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Deputies said they also noticed an open container of alcohol in the cup holder.

The driver, Frederick Davies, 47, of Acworth, did not have a valid license, authorities said.

Once deputies searched the car, they found several illegal drugs.

Davies was arrested and booked into the Crisp County Detention Center with the following charges:

Speeding

Driving with license suspended

DUI- less safe

Open container

Seven counts of identification fraud

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) with the intent to distribute

Possession of Psilocybin with the intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute (felony)

Possession of THC edibles with the intent to distribute

Possession of THC oil with the intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule II with the intent to distribute

Possession of Heroin

Pills not in the original container

