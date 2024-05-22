19 arrested, several on the run after suspects found trafficking heroin, cocaine in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A drug investigation in Spalding County has led to multiple arrests and pounds of illegal drugs seized.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office along with several law agencies conducted search warrants at eight homes and a business. The investigation led to 19 arrests, three vehicles and seven guns seized.

Authorities also found $9,287 and recovered trafficking amounts of cocaine, along with heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, and opiates.

“Locally, we estimate that this organization was moving somewhere between 6 to 8 pounds of cocaine a week along with other narcotics and opiates,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said. “The gang aspect of the investigation comes into focus because they openly provided trafficking amounts of cocaine and other narcotics to documented crip and blood gang members.”

“Once again, don’t break the law or do dumb stuff and you won’t have to worry about talking to your loved ones on phone calls that start with a pre-recorded message about it being from an inmate at the Spalding County Jail,” Dix said.

The following was arrested, charged and booked into the Spalding County Jail:

Kenneth Artez Phinazee Jr, 47: Four counts of trafficking cocaine, four counts of sale of cocaine, five counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, five counts of possession of cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession methamphetamine, three counts of conspiracy to sale cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, violation of the Georgia R.I.C.O Act, eight counts of possession firearm by convicted felon, additional charges of Violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act are pending

Douglas Cornelius Burden Jr, 31: Trafficking cocaine, Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, four counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, violation of the Georgia R.I.C.O Act. Fourteen counts of Violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang act are pending

Linda Nell Phinazee, 63: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine, conspiracy to sell cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession firearm during the commission of a crime, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, Violation of the Georgia R.I.C.O Act , Four counts of Violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang act are pending

Ronald Dickerson, 72: Trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Teion Davis, 28: Trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, Conspiracy to Purchase Cocaine, Violation of the Georgia R.I.C.O Act

Zachery Shannon, 67: Conspiracy to purchase cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

George Corbin Jr, 50: Conspiracy to purchase marijuana, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, Violation of Georgia R.I.C.O Act

Darrell James, 59: Unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Shondrick Gray, 49: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, conspiracy to purchase Cocaine, conspiracy to purchase marijuana, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Carl Schurman, 62: Possession of cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Darrell Marshall, 52: Conspiracy to purchase cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Jason Ryan Foster, 42: Conspiracy to purchase cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, Violation of Georgia R.I.C.O Act

Phillip Matthews Sr, 67: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine

Ray Davis, 70: Failure to maintain drugs in original container

Verdrick Tyus, 54: Trafficking Cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, two counts of Trafficking Schedule II narcotic, two counts of possession of Schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a schedule II narcotic, littering

Zaine Tyus, 21: Three counts of trafficking schedule II narcotic, three counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic, three counts of possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of firearm during commission of crime, ten counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, four counts of felony obstruction of an officer, six counts of violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang act, theft by receiving stolen property

Taivion Pitts, 23: Theft by receiving stolen property, Violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act

Shavaurio Thomas, 20: Theft by receiving stolen property, Violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act

Deonte Henley, 34: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

The following people have outstanding warrants related to the investigation operation and are currently being sought:

Phillip Matthews Jr, 40: Conspiracy to purchase cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Kenneth Lindsey, 58: Conspiracy to purchase cocaine, conspiracy to purchase marijuana, conspiracy to sell Schedule II narcotics, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Jaquavious Cotton, 31 : Conspiracy to purchase cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, Violation of the Georgia R.I.C.O Act

Conspiracy to purchase cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, Violation of the Georgia R.I.C.O Act Demarkis Miller, 31: Unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, Violation of the Georgia R.I.C.O Act

Andre Dewayne Jester, 45: Unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, conspiracy to purchase Marijuana, Additional charges of Violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act are pending

Brandon Sims, 26: Conspiracy to Purchase Marijuana, Unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, and two counts of Violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act are pending

Willie Charles Barkley, 46: Conspiracy to purchase cocaine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Brian Keith Fuller, 45: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime, Violation of the Georgia R.I.C.O Act

Gary Everette Lester, 45: Conspiracy to traffic cocaine, Violation of the Georgia R.I.C.O Act, unlawful use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

