GA woman got sick on a cruise. Now, she’s stuck in the Dominican Republic on life support

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — A Georgia grandmother is stuck in a Dominican Republic hospital on life support, and her family is pleading for help getting her back to a hospital in the U.S.

Loretta Cox, 54, and her husband took a Carnival Cruise to the Bahamas on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the family said Cox became ill. Fluid built up in her lungs, and she couldn’t breathe. The ship dropped her off in the Dominican Republic.

Her family said they paid nearly $28,000 to transport her via ambulance to the hospital and then get her into a room in the Intensive Care Unit.

She is now on a ventilator, and her family said doctors there cannot treat Cox because they don’t take her insurance. Staying in that hospital costs $4,000 a day.

Cox needs to get a medical flight back to the U.S. for treatment, but the quote for that service is more than $23,000.

