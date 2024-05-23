Woman accused of pointing gun, flipping off driver to ‘let her know she can’t drive’ on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 51-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at another driver along Georgia 400.

On May 16, Forsyth County deputies were called to the Quik Trip at Browns Bridge Road and Freedom Parkway regarding a road rage incident.

The victim told Forsyth deputies she was at Lakeland Plaza driving toward the 400 Northbound ramp when a GMC Yukon was behind her honking the horn, presumably for her to pull out into the intersection.

The victim said at the next light, the driver, Holly Linton,51, got out of her GMC Yukon and approached the victim’s driver-side window.

Linton then allegedly knocked on the window with a handgun, pointing it at the window while the victim’s son was sitting in the passenger seat.

According to Forsyth County officials, the victim drove away and called 911 to describe Linton and the license plate number.

The license plate number came back to Linton. When deputies arrived at Linton’s home, they said she could be heard saying “That lady called 911 on me, huh?”

When authorities started asking Linton to give her side, she said she was involved in a road rage incident and said the other driver was flipping her off.

Linton told deputies that she did get out of her Yukon and tapped on the victim’s driver-side window with her 45-caliber handgun to, “Let her know she can’t drive like that and flip people off.”

Linton was arrested and charged with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another. She was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

