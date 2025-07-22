Some Blairsville water customers under boil water advisory

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Some customers in a north Georgia town are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Customers in Blairsville who live east of Home Depot at 17 Highway 515, may have experienced water loss due to a water line repair.

If customers in that area experienced water loss or low pressure, they should boil their water before drinking it.

Water system officials say you should bring all water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes, then let it cool before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

You can also use bottled water.

All stored water, drinks or ice made recently during the affected time period should be put down the drain.

