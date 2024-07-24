Severe storm collapses warehouse roof in Butts County

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are cleaning up after severe storms ripped off a large section of the roof of a large warehouse in Butts County.

“Around 9:20 pm, a fire alarm call came in during the recent storm and unfortunately the roof collapsed in this building,” Butts County Spokeswoman Morgan Morris told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

The large building is located on Logistics Parkway near I-75.

The destructive winds also smashed windows and sent debris into the parking lot, which also crushed a fence.

Engineers will determine what steps they will take to repair the massive hole in the roof.

“They are working on accessing the damage and hopefully fixing the collapse,” Morris said.

The National Weather Service tells Channel 2 Action News it investigated to determine whether a small tornado caused the damage.

But after looking over radar data, they concluded it was a prolonged micro-burst of wind that gusted at 50 miles per hour.

No one was inside the warehouse at the time, and there were no injuries.

