Save big on flights: ‘Miles Husband’ shares secrets to cash in on points

Abu Dhabi. Tokyo. Brisbane. Trent Swanson loves to maximize points to take his family on trips around the world.

Swanson, better known as Miles Husband, now coaches other travelers about how to cash in on points.

One of his favorite trips was flying first class on Japan Airways: “It was a $13,000 ticket, and we paid $5.60.”

The Georgia resident says Delta Air Lines adjusts SkyMiles with current costs.

“When cash flights increase, points prices increase,“ he said.

But if you’re trying to save your cash for other costs, using miles might be a better bet.

Delta posts flash sales on SkyMiles trips here.

“It’s best to compare both cash and points when redeeming SkyMiles to get the best deal for you,” Swanson said.

But for most other airlines, he finds the best points “prices” about 11 months before a trip and then again in the final week before departure.

“Within the seven days of departure ... the premium cabins will open up. You get the absolute rock-bottom prices in terms of points, if you can wait that long,“ Swanson said.

This week, airlines have been raising baggage fees, tied to fuel costs. The latest, American Airlines, is charging $50 for the first bag and $200 for the third. Travelers are also seeing hikes at Delta, United, Southwest and JetBlue.

Shopping expert Trae Bodge suggests spring and summer travelers with luggage try to pre-pay for a discount.

Bodge says when you’re booking a trip, pay extra attention to the added fees, which can affect your overall costs by hundreds of dollars.

“When you’re buying your ticket, be really mindful of what that ticket includes, and what it doesn’t. Because what could happen is that you don’t get a seat selection, you don’t get a free roller board, and then you have to pay additionally to get those things anyway,” Bodge said.

Swanson says before you can use points for dream vacations, you have to earn them. He suggests finding a credit card with a signup bonus and bonus points on the things you buy anyway, but that may not be the airline’s own credit card.

“Other cards will give you multiples for gas stations, for grocery stores, office supply stores. So you want to use those cards to give you multiple points, and you can compound those points,” Swanson said.

You can then transfer the travel currency to the airline you choose. He also shops through portals that offer points bonuses.

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