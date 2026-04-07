It’ll soon cost you more to check your bags on next Delta flight

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will raise its fees for checked bags on domestic and some international flights.

Bag fees for first and second checked bags are going up by $10 per bag, with a third checked bag going up by $50 for domestic flights and on some select, short-haul international flights.

The total baggage fees will be $45 for the first bag, $55 for a second bag and $200 for a third bag on domestic and short-haul international routes.

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The price changes will affect tickets bought Wednesday and beyond.

The airline said the changes to fees are related to impacts of challenges across the globe, but not all of Delta’s customers will be impacted.

“These updates are part of Delta’s ongoing review of pricing across its business and reflect the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics,” the company said in a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News.

“Delta SkyMiles Medallion Members; customers traveling in First Class, Delta Premium Select and Delta One; active-duty military customers; and those with eligible co-branded Delta SkyMiles American Express Cards will continue to receive their allotment of complimentary checked bags.”

No price changes will impact long-haul international route passengers and benefits for complimentary bag benefits are not being affected.

Delta said this is the first domestic baggage fee increase in two years.

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