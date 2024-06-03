Rome officer rescues deer stuck inside storm drain

ROME, Ga. — A Rome police officer Is being hailed a hero for his quick action to save a trapped deer.
The baby deer got stuck in a storm drain over the weekend.
When Sgt. Aaron Thacker saw the situation he jumped in to help.
Thacker lowered himself into the drain and then lifted the deer out to safety.
Rome police say the deer was released into the woods.
